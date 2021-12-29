Kang Yo-Sik, president of the Seoul Digital Foundation, declared that they will try their 'best to use Metaverse Seoul in providing equal services to every Seoul citizen.'

Image: gather / YouTube



A tech company in Seoul has opened a new office branch that is identical to its headquarters but located in the metaverse. Same chairs, same coffee cups but all virtual. It represents a revolution for remote working, and the foundation hopes that will encourage better production and connections among employees..





Getting citizens involved