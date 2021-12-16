Streaming service Audius has launched the first FM radio tower in the DeFi Land simulation game.

Image: Shutterstock



Few centenarians follow trends quite as much as radio. After moving into podcasts, the medium is now turning to the metaverse. The goal: to reach new audiences while helping to shape the musical experience in this virtual universe.



'Metaverse' is the word on the lips of all Silicon Valley's tech giants, ever since the Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg, announced plans to rename his company Meta. For its most avid supporters, this concept is destined to replace the internet as we know it. Used to technological revolutions, music professionals are increasingly wondering about the place that music will occupy in this virtual universe.





Rethinking the musical experience for the metaverse