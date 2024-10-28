Seoul gentrification threatens free meal centre

Residents of the glitzy condos that now overlook the small, bustling Babfor centre claim that the free food service has devalued their properties by up to 200 million won ($145,000)
Before the Zaha Hadid-designed plaza, before the luxury high rises, before the South Korean neighbourhood hosted fashion week, there was a pastor handing out rice to poor pensioners in Seoul's Dongdaemun district.
But as land values in the rapidly gentrifying area have soared, Choi Il-do has found himself increasingly at odds with his new neighbours, who claim his popular free meal service centre attracts too many people, leading to crime and hurting property prices.