The power of public-private partnerships

Current global challenges are daunting. We’re not on track to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. In fact, the United Nations warns that we’ve entered an age of “polycrisis” in which increased conflicts, the climate emergency and widening economic and social disparities threaten our collective future.
The public sector can’t address this sobering reality on its own.
When well-planned and well-executed, public-private partnerships (PPPs) – where firms collaborate with public-sector entities such as government agencies and international organisations – can be an effective force to tackle global problems. For example, PPPs can deliver (or have delivered) positive impacts in public health and HIV/AIDS containment, infrastructure projects in Indonesia and education in Pakistan.
