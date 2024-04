Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni runs between the wickets as Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between MI and CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, 2024. In the clash of the Titans, MS Dhoni's 20 runs in the death overs of CSK innings proved crucial, as that was the margin with which Chennai defeated the Mumbai squad.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP