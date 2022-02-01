"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

Image: Toru Yamanaka / AFP



Music streaming giant Spotify announced Sunday it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to facts about the pandemic, after artists including Neil Young pulled their songs from the platform in anger at misinformation.



The artists, also including Joni Mitchell, last week demanded that Spotify remove their music or drop podcaster Joe Rogan after a call from medical professionals to prevent Rogan from promoting "several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines".



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also flagged concerns over misinformation on Spotify, but reiterated their commitment to continue using it to publish their content.





$100 million deal

Regret

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.