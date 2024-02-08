Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable

Vegetal leather and recycled stainless steel melted in a solar oven are among the materials a Geneva watch brand is using in its quest to make sustainable luxury timepieces.
The small ID Geneve start-up launched in 2020, vowing to make high-end watches with a climate- and environmentally-friendly circular production approach using non-traditional materials.
"It is out of the question to use boxes made of Amazonian wood that will be left to gather dust in a closet," Nicolas Freudiger, the company's 35-year-old co-founder, told AFP.