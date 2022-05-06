



The list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites is a useful tool when planning a trip: it allows travelers to identify the must-see spots for an itinerary. But some of these spots generate more curiosity and daydreams than others, starting with the Taj Mahal.



UNESCO's World Heritage list features 1,154 cultural, natural and mixed properties—a host of ideas providing inspiration when it comes to planning a future trip. The country that is home to the site most often searched for online by holidaymakers is India: according to data collected by the Zitango Travel website, the Taj Mahal is the most popular destination for travelers seeking online inspiration over the month of March. The pristine mausoleum generated no less than 1.4 million searches in a month. The monument created by a Mughal emperor of Muslim faith as a tribute to his wife is one of the most beautiful proofs of love, so it's no surprise that it generates such fascination and interest among travelers.





Here is the ranking of the most-searched UNESCO World Heritage sites :

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.