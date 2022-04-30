



Usually, it's the monkeys that you have to watch out for when you go on a trip, whether it's to Gibraltar or to Lopburi in Thailand. But primates aren't the only animals prone to attacking tourists. In Venice, seagulls are a real nuisance. And hoteliers have found a surprising way to stop them from bothering visitors: arming guests with a water pistol!





