  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

How scaling Mt Everest has changed

Once, only the bravest mountaineers dared to scale Mount Everest. Now, even inexperienced climbers attempt the feat

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 21, 2020 10:00:00 AM IST
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 10:58:52 AM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Apple faces another lawsuit over slowing down of old iPhone models
'Remote learning is not working', New York parents say