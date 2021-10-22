  1. Home
  4. Indians spend about 5 hours on mobile apps daily

Indonesians top the list with 5.5 hours spent on mobile apps on average every day, Indians spend about 4.8 hours while Chinese spend a low 3.2 hours on apps daily

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 22, 2021 02:57:53 PM IST
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 03:05:52 PM IST
