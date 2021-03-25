Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Legal drinking age: How old is old enough?
Handa's new Funda: From Academy to Unacademy
India's Best Employers: Tata Communications, for the people
India's Best Employers: Tata AIA: Ensuring work-life balance
Photo of the Day: Shelterless, again
The next trick: Pulling Coronavirus out of thin air
How to make better decisions
Shadowed by pandemic, Olympic torch relay begins in Japan
SPACs: The hottest party in investment town
India's Best Employers: Tally Solutions, going back to the drawing board
India's Best Employers: Startek, turning crisis into opportunity
Mental wellbeing: There's an app for that
India's 100 unicorns: The sectors they represent, and the cities they are in
Photo of the Day: Another Holi amid Covid-19
Addressing the 'novel' fault lines in family business