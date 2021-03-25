  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Legal drinking age: How old is old enough?

As Delhi lowers legal drinking age to 21 years, a look at the various states and union territories and their legal drinking age

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 25, 2021 06:19:40 PM IST
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 06:42:06 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Handa's new Funda: From Academy to Unacademy