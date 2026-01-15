Apple-Google deal: Consequences for companies, founders, competitors and users

On January 12, Apple and Google made an unexpected announcement after striking a deal to infuse the latter’s AI technology into the former’s mobile software, including an updated version of the Siri digital assistant. As part of the multiyear deal, Google’s Gemini AI models will underpin a more personalised version of Apple’s Siri, sometime in 2026. The deal comes after years of Apple toying with the idea of a partnership with Google, after first having considered OpenAI and Anthropic.

A joint statement released by the two tech giants said: “After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users.”

Despite the announcement, there are many unanswered questions such as the partnership, including the financial component and the duration of the deal. A few consequences of the deal are already making headlines. Here’s a look at some of the immediate repercussions:

Good days ahead for Google

According to experts, Apple’s decision to partner with Google is in consideration of Google Gemini’s technical capabilities. In the pool of AI upgrades by tech companies, Google’s latest Gemini models (Gemini 3) are among the most capable in the market and gaining traction among both consumers and businesses. While Apple now becomes a part of the AI improvements by Google, the latter stands a chance to gain more. The agreement is expected to generate significant revenue for Google. While the financial terms were not disclosed, a Bloomberg report previously indicated that Apple pays Google roughly $1 billion annually for access to its technology.

Another win for Google could be gaining access to Apple’s vast distribution network which is about 1.5 billion iPhone users worldwide. With Gemini powering the revamped Siri, Google might capture a share of revenue from product searches and purchases made through a Gemini-enhanced Siri. In the long run, this partnership could even pave the way for Gemini’s chatbot app to come pre-installed on iPhones.

