‘In deep tech, there are no shortcuts’: Bellatrix Aerospace’s Rohan Ganapathy

On March 30, Bengaluru-based space mobility company Bellatrix Aerospace announced it had raised $20 million in a pre-Series B round—led by Cactus Partners and including Hero Enterprise and other investors—to transition from flight-proven propulsion systems to large scale commercial manufacturing. The company has so far raised $31 million and is valued at $100-105 million. As the company focuses on cutting lead times and integrating with international supply chains, Co-founder and CEO Rohan Ganapathy speaks to Forbes India about Bellatrix’s journey from an academic experiment to a space qualified propulsion player. Edited excerpts:

Q. Bellatrix has moved from flight-proven systems to commercial scale. What does this transition involve?

The biggest shift is from proving that the technology works to proving that it can be built repeatedly, reliably, and at volume. We completed design development earlier, but a large part of the last few years has gone into qualification—ground and space—and tuning systems for long-duration performance.

Now the focus is on manufacturing readiness: High throughput production lines, predictable lead times, and consistent quality. Space hardware has no margin for error, so scaling isn’t just about capacity—it’s about building repeatability into every step of the process.

Q. How end-to-end is Bellatrix’s technology stack today, from design to in-orbit performance?

Read More