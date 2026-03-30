India’s industrial output climbed by 5.2 percent in February 2026

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 5.2 percent in February 2026, quickening from the 5.1 percent (upwardly revised) recorded in January 2026, according to thelatest Government data. While the growth indicates widening industrial momentum, consumer non-durables and specific manufacturing items continue to show signs of strain.

Manufacturing carries the load

The manufacturing sector led growth with a 6 percent increase, while mining grew at a modest 3.1 percent and electricity at 2.3 percent. Within manufacturing, 8 of 23 industry groups posted higher growth.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, noted that the February reading exceeded ICRA’s forecast of 4 percent, aided in part by a favourable base. “The slight sequential uptick in IIP growth in February 2026 belied the halving seen in core sector expansion,” she says.

For instance, the main contributors were other transport equipment (growing at 20.7 percent), motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers (14.9 percent), basic metals (13.2 percent), and machinery and equipment (10.2 percent). In basic metals, steel intermediates—MS slabs, flat products of alloy steel, and pipes and tubes—drove the numbers, pointing to sustained construction and infrastructure activity. In motor vehicles, the growth was powered by auto components, commercial vehicles, and wheel rims, suggesting freight activity remains healthy.

Nayar highlighted that four of the six use-based segments saw an improvement in their year-on-year performance in February compared to January. Infrastructure and construction goods, she notes, recorded double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive month, “suggesting that construction activity has remained quite robust.”

Investment demand stays firm

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