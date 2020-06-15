  1. Home
Photo of the day: Atlanta burns with racial shooting

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 15, 2020 11:21:04 AM IST

atlanta protests bgPolice detain protesters for blocking traffic during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020

Image: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

