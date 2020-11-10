  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Before Bihar election results, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD prepares for celebrations

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 10, 2020 11:33:20 AM IST
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 11:34:25 AM IST

bihar elections bgPreparations at RJD Party for celebrations ahead of Bihar Assembly results. Workers preparing ladoos on the eve of assembly election results on November 9 in Patna, India.

Image: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Amazon Prime Video enters live sports streaming arena in India
India's Richest: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma fights fierce competition