Photo of the day: Cyclone Amphan devastates Kolkata

By Forbes India
Published: May 21, 2020 11:13:17 AM IST
Updated: May 21, 2020 11:30:59 AM IST

cyclone bgRescue workers cut fallen tree branches after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, India, May 20, 2020⁣⁣

Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

