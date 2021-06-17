  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Debutante's ball

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 17, 2021 01:25:15 PM IST
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 01:30:07 PM IST

Tammy Beaumont of England is caught by Shafali Verma of India on Day One of the LV= Insurance Test Match between England Women and India Women at Bristol County Ground on June 16, 2021 in Bristol, England.

Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Satya Nadella becomes Microsoft's Chairman; BrowserStack valued at $4 billion; Waymo raises $2.5 billion; and Harshvardhan Lunia on Lendingkart's plans
Bootstrapping your way to a billion-dollar valuation