Photo of the Day: End of an era

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 10, 2021 08:32:04 AM IST
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 09:11:28 PM IST

prince philip_bgDigital screens display a picture of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh following the announcement of his death at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April 9, 2021.

Image: Peter Powell/ POOL/ AFP

