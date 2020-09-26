  1. Home
Photo of the day: Farmers block Punjab national highway in protest

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 26, 2020 12:44:34 PM IST
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:51:21 PM IST

farmers protests_bgFarmers gesture as they block a national highway during a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, in Shambhu in the northern state of Punjab, India, September 25, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi 

