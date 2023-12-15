Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Festivities for all

Photo of the day: Festivities for all

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 15, 2023 11:21:49 AM IST
Updated: Dec 15, 2023 11:27:31 AM IST

Photo of the day: Festivities for allA diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume feeds the fish at Sunshine Aquarium during preparations for the upcoming Christmas special event in Tokyo on December 14, 2023.

Image: Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Leadership, like running a cricket team, is an art more than science: Mike Brearley