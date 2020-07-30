A woman with two children rows a small boat in a flooded field in Bhagalpur district in the eastern state of Bihar, India, July 28, 2020.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Sneak Peek: How Wakefit found an investor after 32 failed attempts
Photo of the Day: Floating on hope in Bihar floods
Unlock 3.0 FAQs: What the new MHA guidelines say
Restaurant revolution: How the industry is fighting to stay alive
Adani Group enters new sectors
What you need to know about the new ICC Men's Super League
Adar Poonawalla's vaccine gamble shows big promise
Ranveer Singh's IncInk signs fourth artiste
Moderna vaccine test in monkeys shows promise
Ozark, Maisel, Succession: Snubs, surprises and full list of Emmy nominees
Roposo vs ShareChat: Which will replace TikTok?
Photo of the day: Celebrating Teej in a pandemic
How Josy Paul nourished Ariel's 'Share the Load' campaign
LIC IPO can add 20 cr investors: Motilal Oswal
Adman KV Sridhar on why we need progressive storytellers