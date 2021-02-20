  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Free drink for a jab

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 20, 2021 08:37:52 AM IST
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 06:43:48 PM IST

israel_covid vaccine_bgA woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/ Corinna Kern 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

