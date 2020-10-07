  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 7, 2020 11:06:47 AM IST
Updated: Oct 7, 2020 11:13:04 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1267029424Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer aged 65. Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen seen here performing at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 10, 2004 in Mountain View, California.

Image: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Gandhi's relevance in a populist world
Technology solutions for seamless workflows