In India’s fast-evolving homes, the kitchen is no longer just a place to cook; it’s the new canvas of self-expression. Where once the refrigerator stood like a functional necessity, today it’s a design statement - quiet, intelligent, and seamlessly blending into the architecture of modern life.

At the heart of this transformation stands Liebherr Appliances, the German engineering legend turning refrigeration into an art form. Through Network18’s special initiative Innovate & Evolve, powered by Liebherr, Network18 explores how innovation and design are shaping India’s appetite for refined, future-forward living.

This story draws from an exclusive conversation between Storyboard18 and Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director – Sales, Liebherr Appliances India, as part of Liebherr’s collaboration with Network18 to explore the future of luxury refrigeration in India.

When Precision Becomes Emotion

For over seven decades, Liebherr has been known across Europe for machines that build cities, shape industries, and power everyday life; from cranes and aircraft components to wine coolers that preserve vintages with scientific precision. Yet, what sets the brand apart is not scale but philosophy: engineering that feels personal.

“Innovation, reliability, and design… these aren’t just words we use to describe our products,” says Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director – Sales, Liebherr Appliances India. “They define how we approach everyday living.”

Read More