Photo of the day: Hasta la vista, Barca

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 9, 2021 12:33:43 PM IST
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 12:34:13 PM IST

Lionel Messi breaks down in tears in his final Barcelona press conference at 1899 Auditorium, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea  

