Lionel Messi breaks down in tears in his final Barcelona press conference at 1899 Auditorium, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 2021.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
A hotter future is certain. But how hot is up to us
AI in logistics: Where's my order?
What vaccine supply tells us about international trade
Photo of the day: Hasta la vista, Barca
Rallying innovation in the age of Covid-19
Inside Mike Cannon-Brookes's world of Atlassian and the future of work
Photo of the day: Gold rush
Photo of the day: Seeds of future
National Handloom Day: 68 percent of weavers earn less than Rs 5,000 a month
Our top reads of the week
Cocoon civilisation: When will humanity shake off the duvet and Netflix mentality?
From Rihanna to Kylie Jenner, celebrities building business empires thanks to beauty industry
Employees who'd rather quit than take the Covid vaccine shot
Breaking into the discriminatory wedding industrial complex
From Louis Vuitton to Cartier, these are the world's most valuable luxury brands of 2021