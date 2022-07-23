India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Hope for a good season

Photo of the day: Hope for a good season

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 23, 2022 01:54:21 PM IST
Updated: Jul 23, 2022 01:58:22 PM IST

Photo of the day: Hope for a good seasonFarm labourers prepare saplings for replanting at paddy fields on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on July 22, 2022. The food ministry has urged farmers of the country to plant more paddy to boost rice production this year. Traditional paddy cultivators in Gujarat are now diverting their land to cultivation of pulses and oilseeds.

Image: Sam Panthaky/AFP 

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Large institutions sold $5.5B BTC in May