  4. Photo Of The Day: India represent

Photo Of The Day: India represent

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 23, 2022 01:52:29 PM IST

India's Tara Prasad performs during the women's free skating event of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on January 22, 2022. Held annually since 1999, the competition feature skaters from the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Image: Daniel Mihailescu / AFP

