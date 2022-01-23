India's Tara Prasad performs during the women's free skating event of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on January 22, 2022. Held annually since 1999, the competition feature skaters from the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.