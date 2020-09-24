  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Is it time for bubble dining?

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 24, 2020 11:27:47 AM IST
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:35:17 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_ rtx7xgt7A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soliel under bubble tents following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2020.  

Image: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Envisioning a future that orbits around digital
How Covid-19 forced Nippon Paint to reinvent