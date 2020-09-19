  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Japan's new Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, takes charge

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 19, 2020 09:17:41 AM IST
Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:38:14 AM IST

yoshihide suga_bgJapan's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga (Front C) leads his cabinet ministers prepare for a photo session at Suga's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020.

Image: Issei Kato / Pool/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Ten interesting things we read this week
Indian Premier League kicks off today, prize money halved