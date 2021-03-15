  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Leading by example

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 15, 2021 12:37:07 PM IST
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 12:45:37 PM IST

virat kohli_bgIndia's captain Virat Kohli hits a boundary to win the second Twenty20 international cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 14, 2021.

Image: Jewel SAMAD/ AFP 

