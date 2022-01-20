  1. Home
  4. Photo Of The Day: Makeshift test centres

Photo Of The Day: Makeshift test centres

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 20, 2022 01:48:08 PM IST
Updated: Jan 20, 2022 01:55:31 PM IST

Judith Johanna Pawelke takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in her interior design store, which is currently being used as a COVID-19 test station in downtown Munich, Germany, January 19, 2022.
Image: Lukas Barth / Reuters



