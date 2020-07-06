  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Monsoon mayhem in a pandemic

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 6, 2020 12:49:50 PM IST
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 01:47:39 PM IST

healthcare bgHealthcare staff walk around Mumbai's Malad in pouring rain to conduct door-to-door check-up on Sunday.

Image: Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

