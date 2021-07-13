A worker uses an excavator to clear a road damaged by flash floods following heavy rains in Bhagsunag, about 10 km from Dharamshala on July 12, 2021.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Trump Organization strips CFO Allen Weisselberg of roles after indictment
Photo of the day: Nature's fury
Increasing health infrastructure should be consistent effort, not a knee-jerk reaction: PS Harsha
25-year-old copy of Super Mario 64 video game sells for record $1.56 million
VCats & 9Unicorns: A sibling revelry
Covid-19 and mental health fallout: Building resilience support for frontline workers essential to limit exits
Want to learn how things really work at your new job? Talk to the people at the bottom
Flipkart raises $3.6 billion funding from global investors, now valued at $37.6 billion
Last single-screen cinema in British India era's summer capital is counting its finals days
Photo of the day: One for the crowd
Richard Branson wins billionaires space race, ushers in new era of space tourism
Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky
Covid-19 strategy divides India's villages, vaccine hesitancy unites them
Thumbs up or down?
Five years of NCLT: The bad loan recovery tool is painfully slow, but still India's best bet