By Forbes India
Published: May 18, 2022 01:55:32 PM IST
Updated: May 18, 2022 01:59:46 PM IST

Buyers check the quality of wheat at a wholesale grain market in New Delhi, India on May 17, 2022. The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced some relaxation over its wheat export ban amidst continued inflationary pressure. Wheat prices have been rising internationally fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Image: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

