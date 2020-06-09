  1. Home
Photo of the day: Putting the right paw forward

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 9, 2020 03:51:36 PM IST
Updated: Jun 9, 2020 04:00:37 PM IST

black lives matter bgA child pets a dog with a placard attached to it during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. 

Image: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters​

