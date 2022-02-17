  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 17, 2022 03:47:10 PM IST
Updated: Feb 17, 2022 03:53:32 PM IST

Hijab wearing schoolgirls arrive to attend their classes as a policewoman stands guard outside a government girls school in Udupi, Karnataka, India, February 16, 2022. Schools reopened in southern India under tight security after authorities banned public gatherings following protests over Muslim girls wearing the hijab in classrooms.


Image: Sunil Kataria / Reuters

