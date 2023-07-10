To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Photo of the day: Running with the bulls

Photo of the day: Running with the bulls

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 10, 2023 12:05:34 PM IST
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 12:12:46 PM IST

Photo of the day: Running with the bullsParticipants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 10, 2023. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous 'encierros': six bulls are released at 8:00 am every day to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course. At the same time, runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored.
Image: Ander Gillenea / AFP

