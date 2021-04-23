  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Shields up

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 23, 2021 12:28:28 PM IST
Updated: Apr 23, 2021 12:48:19 PM IST

A medical worker (bottom C) inoculates a man with a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at an indoor stadium in Guwahati on April 22, 2021. 

Image: Biju Image/ AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Jack Ma shows why China's tycoons keep quiet