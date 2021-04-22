  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Spiderman, spiderman

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 22, 2021 11:54:10 AM IST
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 12:25:25 PM IST

mumbai_covid19_bgAshok Kurmi, a pharmaceutical company employee, dressed as Spiderman sprays disinfectant outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus railway station in Mumbai on April 21, 2021.

Image: Punit Paranjpe/ AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

