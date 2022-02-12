  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 12, 2022 02:30:13 PM IST
Updated: Feb 12, 2022 02:35:48 PM IST

A protester kneels as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on February 11, 2022. 

Image: Reuters/Carlos Osorio

