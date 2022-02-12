A protester kneels as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on February 11, 2022.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.