Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 2022 W-Power list
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: The new normal

Photo of the day: The new normal

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 16, 2022 04:13:24 PM IST
Updated: Dec 16, 2022 04:16:11 PM IST

Photo of the day: The new normalA woman reads a book while civilians take shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in the centre of Kyiv on December 16, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A fresh barrage of Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine early on December 16, 2022, cutting water and electricity in major cities and piling pressure on Ukraine's grid with temperatures below freezing.

Image: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Best of 2022 Ep5: Ankita Thakur at GeoIQ on turning her fascination for data into a business