  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Victory lap

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 20, 2021 11:41:50 AM IST
Updated: Jan 20, 2021 12:27:50 PM IST

india cricket-1297310088 bgIndia players and staff parade around the ground during day five of the 4th Test Match in the series between Australia and India at The Gabba on January 19, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia.

Image: Albert Perez - CA/ Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
When founders turn funders
Champ, Major, and all the presidents' pets in US history