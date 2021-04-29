  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: When all that is left is despair

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 29, 2021 11:46:04 AM IST
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 01:11:38 PM IST

A man wearing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) waits to perform the last rites of a deceased relative in a new crematorium built to cremate the dead due to Covid-19 on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. Residents of Indian cities have been leaving in droves to return to villages and towns across the country, sparking fresh fears that Covid-19 infections will spread to areas where health infrastructure is either poor or non-existent. India's deadly wave of infections is out of control, and the health ministry reported 379,257 new cases and 3645 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Image: Abhishek Chinnappa/ Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How David Velez built no-fee Nubank in Brazil into the most valuable digital bank in the world
India blames a virus variant as its Covid-19 crisis deepens