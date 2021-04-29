Photo of the Day: When all that is left is despair

A man wearing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) waits to perform the last rites of a deceased relative in a new crematorium built to cremate the dead due to Covid-19 on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. Residents of Indian cities have been leaving in droves to return to villages and towns across the country, sparking fresh fears that Covid-19 infections will spread to areas where health infrastructure is either poor or non-existent. India's deadly wave of infections is out of control, and the health ministry reported 379,257 new cases and 3645 deaths in the last 24 hours.