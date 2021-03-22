  1. Home
Photo of the Day: World Water Day 2021

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 22, 2021 12:24:06 PM IST
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 12:36:25 PM IST

world water day_bgOn the eve of the 'World Water Day' workers clearing mosses attached on aquatic plant at a buffer zone for ecosystem safe in Haian on March 21, 2021 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China.

Image: Zhai Huiyong/ VCG via Getty Images

