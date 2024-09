A

ctor Ayushmann Khurrana has booked a 400 percent return on his angel investment in The Man Company. The men’s grooming brand is set to be fully acquired by Emami Limited for a valuation of Rs400 crore. Emami currently holds a 50.4 percent stake in Helios Lifestyle, which owns The Man Company.Khurrana made his foray into the world of business with a strategic investment in The Man Company in 2018. He was also their brand ambassador. However, the actor, who has featured in acclaimed films such as Vicky Donor, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, among others did not disclose his investment details. Khurrana's involvement with the brand extended beyond monetary investments. He was a part of The Man Company's campaigns and product innovation, and the actor’s understanding of the men's lifestyle industry helped the brand accelerate its growth story.“I always believed in The Man Company’s vision and mission statement from the start. It’s such validation to be a part of the brand’s success story and witness its impact on the men’s grooming industry,” says Khurrana, who was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2020 and honoured with the Time100 Impact Award in 2023. “Being an integral part of this journey—both as an investor and brand ambassador—has been an incredibly gratifying and insightful experience.”The Man Company was founded by Hitesh Dhingra, Parvesh Bareja and Bhisham Bhateja in 2015. It acknowledges that its association with the actor has been instrumental in its growth journey. “Partnering with Ayushmann has been a game changer for us. His authenticity and passion for the brand have helped us connect deeply with our audience,” says Dhingra.Yash Raj Films and its talent management arm, YRF Talent, played a vital role in facilitating the partnership between Khurrana and The Man Company. “At YRF, we have always believed in Ayushmann’s potential, not just as an actor, but as a visionary. His journey from being an artiste to a successful entrepreneur reflects the spirit of innovation, disruption and creativity,” says Manan Mehta, senior vice president, marketing and merchandising, Yash Raj Films.Khurrana was last seen inin 2023. His upcoming films include, a vampire drama to be directed by Amar Kaushik, who made the hugely successfulthat has collected over Rs500 crore at the box office, and an action-comedy to be jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.Kolkata-based FMCG giant Emami is known for its household brands such as Zandu, Navratna and BoroPlus, among others. It has over 3,200 distributors with a reach across a million retail outlets. It hopes to strengthen its position in the male grooming market with The Man Company products related to skin care, hair care, body care, and perfumes and deodorants.