The world that tech startups delivered to us is not what we were promised: Benjamin Shestakofsky

The US-based academician and author talks about exploring in his new book the innards of the startup ecosystem, the phenomenon of the genius founder, and the brewing tech lash
In the early 2010s, Benjamin Shestakofsky, now an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Pennsylvania, joined a Silicon Valley-startup as an intern and, as he worked his way up into middle-management, spent the next 19 months studying its functioning and ecosystem from the inside. His book Behind the startup: How venture capital shapes work, innovation, and inequality is an analysis of daily life inside All Done—mentioned only by its pseudonym—and dissects the systematically damaging impact of venture capital (VC) investors on entrepreneurs, workers, and societies across the world.