Blueprints for tomorrow's workplace culture

Initiatives that shape work culture are key to improving employee engagement, meeting stakeholder expectations, leveraging the latest in technology, and preparing organisations to better survive and thrive in a dynamic world
An organisation's work culture defines how employees interact, communicate, make decisions, and approach their tasks and responsibilities. A positive work culture includes higher employee engagement, retention, increased productivity, and customer-centric behaviours, which translates into profitable growth. Workplace initiatives may range from transformational efforts aimed at improving organisational design and culture to more specific initiatives like flexible work. Corporations must explore innovative initiatives to shape their workplace culture and develop strategies that enhance overall success.
This article has been published with permission from K J Somaiya Institute of Management. https://kjsim.somaiya.edu/en/