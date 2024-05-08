See co-workers as individuals, not just cultural stereotypes: Andy Molinsky

Andy Molinsky is a professor of international management and organizational behaviour at Brandeis University. He is the author of Reach and Global Dexterity, and co-author of Forging Bonds in a Global Workforce: Build Rapport, Camaraderie, and Optimal Performance No Matter the Time Zone. In an interview with Forbes India, he dwells upon the nuances of global bonding –finding common ground across cultures, mastering the art of small talk, letting our personality shine through, and so on. Edited excerpts: